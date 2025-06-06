From Rs 25 to Rs 8,300! This multibagger stock is showing 33% fall today after 33,000% rally in 5 years

Shilchar Technologies ex-bonus: Lesser known mutlibagger stock Shilchar Technologies Ltd is showing up to 30-33 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-bonus, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced to issue bonus stocks for the eligible shareholders in 1:2 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in their stock price.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shilchar Technologies has issued one share with a face value of Rs 10 each for every one share held with a face value of Rs 10 each held as on the record date. Only those shareholders who held the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of Shilchar Technologies. Investors buying the stock on or after the ex-demerger date will not be considered eligible.

Shares of Shilchar Technologies settled at Rs 8287.75 on Thursday and opened at Rs 5870 on Friday, post the adjustment of 1:2 bonus. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting a up 30 to 33 per cent-odd fall on the counter.

Advertisement

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of Shilchar Technologies gained nearly 6 per cent to Rs 5,870 on Friday, with its total market capitalization surging more than Rs 6,700 crore mark. Shares of Shilchar Technologies zoomed more than 33,000 per cent in the last five years to Rs 8,300 on Thursday from Rs 25-odd in April 2020. The stock is up 35 per cent in a month.

Shilchar Technologies Ltd had announced to issue 27,46,52,718 bonus shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fixing Friday, May 23 as the record date to determine the eligibility for the same. The company announced Monday, May 26, as the deemed date of allotment and the effective listing of the bonus shall be done on Tuesday, May 27. The company board had approved the issue of bonus shares on March 30.

Advertisement

The deemed date of allotment of bonus shares shall be Monday, June 09, 2025, and these bonus shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment, that is Tuesday, June 10, 2025, said the company in the exchange filing. It also announced to increase its paid-up share capital to 1,14,40,200 equity shares from 76,26,800 equity shares in another filing.

Shilchar Technologies reported a 121.35 per cent rise in its net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 55.36 crore. It clocked a revenue from operations at Rs 231.85 crore, up 120 per cent YoY. Its operating profit increased to 71 crore, while operating profit margin came in at 31 per cent for the quarter.

Promoters own 64.01 per cent stake in Shilchar Technologies, while public shareholders own 35.99 per cent stake in the company. FPIs own 2.06 per cent stake in the company, as of March 31, 2025. Mutual Funds and Insurance companies own only 0.03 per cent and 0.08 per cent stake. Nearly 35,000 retail investors owned 17.57 per cent stake in the company as of Q4FY25.