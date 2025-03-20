From Rs 300 to Rs 3,500; This multibagger stock to trade ex-dividend, check details & targets

Angel One shares dividend: Shares of Angel One Ltd shall trade ex-dividend today as the multibagger stock broking player had announced the second interim dividend for their eligible shareholders of the company on March 13, 2025. However, it later changed the record date to Thursday, March 20 from Friday, March 14 announced earlier.

The board of directors of the company approved declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at the rate of Rs 11 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 per, said the exchange filing by Angel One. The dividend will be paid on or before April 12, 2025, it stated further.



"The company intimates and requests the noting of the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of second interim dividend for financial year 2024-25 as Thursday, March 20, 2025," said Angel One in another exchange filing.



Shares of Angel One settled at Rs 2,212.30 on Wednesday, rising about 5.71 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 20,000 crore mark. The stock is down 27 per cent on a year-to-date basis. Shares of Angel One plunged about 37 per cent from its 52-week high Rs 3,502.60 hit in December 2024.



The management hinted at near-term potential measures to counter the challenges. Although these countermeasures have been insufficient in offsetting the lost revenues, we take comfort from the company’s commitment to prioritise profitability over market share, said HDFC Securities post Q3 results. "We maintain 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 2,850," it said.



Angel One has issued 17 dividends since its debut at the stock exchanges in November 2020. The current dividend yield of the company stood close to 0.51 per cent. The company issued its shares for Rs 306 apiece raising Rs 600 crore via IPO. The stock soared about 1,050 per cent in four years of listing to December 2024 highs. It is still trading 620 per cent above IPO price.



Angel One has demonstrated the ability to protect its profitability by taking corrective pricing actions to offset the impact of true-to-label charge regulations. Investments in new business segments have kept the cost structure elevated and we are yet to factor in upsides that could arise from revenues in new segments, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



"We have cut our EPS estimates as upsides could arise from revenues in new segments, which we are yet to factor in. We have cut our target multiple owing to a weaker-than-expected impact of the cash brokerage introduction and uncertainty around the price hike to tackle the F&O regulation impact. We have revised our target price to Rs 3,200," it added with a 'buy' rating.



Angel One reported an 8 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 281.47 crore for December 2024 quarter. Its revenue from operations in Q3FY25 stood at Rs 1,262.20 crore, up 19.2 per cent YoY. Angel One's total client base rose nearly 52 per cent in the third quarter ending December to 29.5 million. Its third-quarter average daily turnover dropped 12 per cent sequentially.



"Due to the bunching up of monthly expiry, an additional impact of 3-4 per cent of revenue is expected. Management regards the total revenue impact of 18 per cent as a one-time impact and, as of now, they do not estimate any impact on the lifetime value of the customer. It expects revenue to normalize in 2-3 quarters," said YES Securities.



"Some degree of underlying business traction has continued for Angel One. We maintain a 'buy' rating on Angel One with a revised price target of Rs 3000. We value the broker at 21 times FY26 P/E for an FY24-27E EPS CAGR of 8.2 per cent," YES Securities added.