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From Rs 33 to Rs 471: Why this smallcap multibagger stock is showing 38% fall in some apps

From Rs 33 to Rs 471: Why this smallcap multibagger stock is showing 38% fall in some apps

Why is Triveni Engineering stock showing a 38% fall? Here's how the demerger, ex-date, record date and Triveni Power Transmission listing impact shareholders.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 10:11 AM IST
From Rs 33 to Rs 471: Why this smallcap multibagger stock is showing 38% fall in some appsAll the eligible investors, who bought shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries on Tuesday, July 21 shall be determined eligible for the shares of demerged entity.

Mutlibagger stock down: Shares of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd might be showing a sharp 38 per cent fall in some trading apps today as the sugar major traded ex-date for the  demerger of its power transmission business from the parent company. The stock price actions reflects the aforementioned corporate action in the company.

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Triveni Engineering & Industries is associated with the production of sugar and ethanol along with engineering works, announced earlier this year that as part of its demerger of its power transmission business, every eligible shareholder get one share of Triveni Power Transmission for every three shares held in Triveni Engineering as on the record date, which was fixed as Wednesday, July 22.

Following the same, shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries settled at Rs 291.20 on Wednesday, signaling a sharp 38.24 per cent crash in the counter, with its market capitalization of slipping below Rs 6,400 crore. The indicated fall was due to the 'subtraction' of its power business value from the stock. One should note the demerged entity shall be listed later, after the regulatory approvals.

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However, all the eligible investors, who bought shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries on Tuesday, July 21 shall be determined eligible for the shares of demerged entity. Any investors buying the stock on Wednesday or afterwards will get only the existing business and demerged entity shall be bought separately.

Under SEBI's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase a company's shares at least one trading day before the record date to ensure the shares are credited to their demat accounts in time, and they become eligible for the corporate action. Shares of Triveni Power Transmission, which is demerged from Triveni Engineering & Industries, shall be listed independently on the NSE and BSE. 

The company has more than 14,000 installations across over 80 countries and over 50 GW of installed gear capacity. This comes after the company’s amalgamation with Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises earlier this year.  The company informed about the record date Tuesday, July 14.

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To recall, shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries have surged more than 1,325 per cent from its lows around Rs 33 in March 2020 to Rs 471.50 on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The stock has gained nearly 40 per cent in the last six months, while the stock gained 13 per cent in the last one month as of Tuesday's close.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 10:11 AM IST
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