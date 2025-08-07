Fusion Finance shares slump 6%; here's what analysts say ahead of Q1 results

Shares of Fusion Finance Ltd (formerly Fusion Micro Finance Ltd) extended their decline in Thursday’s trade, slipping 5.80 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 144.50. The microfinance lender is set to announce its June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) results tomorrow, August 8.

In the preceding quarter, the company reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, largely attributed to the asset quality stress affecting the select sector.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, remarked that the stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite. He noted that asset quality stress persists in the microfinance segment and advised potential investors to wait for the upcoming quarterly results before considering any accumulation.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Fusion Finance has been in a clear downtrend, which highlights persistent selling pressure. It is trading significantly below all key moving averages, indicating strong bearish sentiment. Given the weak structure, fresh entries should be avoided at this stage. If already holding, a sell-on-rise approach is advisable until signs of reversal emerge."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Fusion Finance is in a corrective phase, placed below all its significant moving averages. The next potential support is visible in the Rs 135-130 range. While on the higher end, Rs 165-170 is expected to restrict any bounce in the near period."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support for Fusion Finance is seen at Rs 144, with immediate resistance at Rs 157. A sustained move above Rs 157 could take the stock up to Rs 161, with a near-term trading range of Rs 144–161.

Separately, Fusion Finance PP -- representing the company's partly paid-up shares -- took a bigger hit, tumbling 9.58 per cent to a low of Rs 85.