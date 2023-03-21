GAIL, HUDCO, Sun TV, NALCO shares to go ex-dividend today; Hind Zinc, SBI Card to consider dividend payout

A host of stocks including GAIL, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Sun TV, Kama Holdings and National Aluminium (NALCO) will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Shares of Magellanic Cloud will turn ex-bonus while those of AF Enterprises will go ex-rights, as per BSE. The boards of Hindustan Zinc and SBI Card will consider interim dividends for FY23.

GAIL

Shares of GAIL would turn ex-dividend today. GAIL had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 12.

NALCO

Shares of NALCO will turn ex-dividend today. NALCO had announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY23 and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 12.

Kama Holdings

Shares of Kama Holdings will turn ex-dividend today. Kama Holdings had announced an interim dividend of Rs 84 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 11.

Sun TV

Shares of Sun TV will turn ex-dividend today. Sun TV had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 12.

HUDCO

Shares of HUDCO would turn ex-dividend today. HUDCO had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 13.

AGI Infra, KDDL, Poddar Pigments

Three other stocks namely AGI Infra, KDDL, Poddar Pigments will turn ex-dividends today. Among them, Poddar Pigments and AGI Infra have record dates as Wednesday while KDDL has record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to receive interim dividend as Tuesday.

Magellanic Cloud, AF Enterprises

Magellanic Cloud will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 3:1 today. AF Enterprises will turn ex-rights. The AF Enterprises board had on December, 29, 2022, approved issue of fully paid up shares of the company by way of a rights issue for an amount of not exceeding Rs 45 crore.

SBI Card, Hind Zinc

Meanwhile, the boards of SBI Card and Hind Zinc will consider interim dividend payment for FY23. For Hind Zinc, the record date for eligibility of fourth interim dividend, if any, will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023. For SBI Card as well, the interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, March 29.

