GAIL shares update on transportation tariff proposal; check details

GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday informed exchanges about a tariff review of unit natural gas pipeline tariff of its integrated network. "We would like to mention that PNGRB, has webhosted the Public Consultation document dated April 17, 2025, for tariff review of unit natural gas pipeline tariff of GAIL integrated network which was submitted by GAIL on August 30, 2024," the state-run firm stated in a BSE filing.

"As per PNGRB (Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board) process, post public consultation, PNGRB may issue the Tariff Order for revision of Transportation Tariff of GAIL Integrated Network. If such tariff is revised upwards as per submission of GAIL, then it may have a positive impact on the transmission revenue of GAIL," it added.

On the stock-specific front, GAIL slipped 0.44 per cent to trade at Rs 194.45. At this price, it has shed 8.34 per cent in the last six months.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 200-day SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.79. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 16.80 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.82. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 11.58 with a return on equity (RoE) of 10.80.

Around 1.49 lakh shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 5.60 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.89 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,27,787.06 crore. There were 13.47 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 2.09 lakh shares.

As of March 2025, the government held a 51.88 per cent stake in the PSU.