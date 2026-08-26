Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares make a decent market debut; stock lists at 16% premium

Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, August 26 after the stock was listed at Rs 185.20 on BSE Ltd, a premium of 15.75 per cent over the issue price of Rs 160 apeice. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 15.63 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 185 on NSE.
As of the listing price, investors made a profit close to Rs 2,350 per lot allotted to them. Listing of Gaja Alternative Asset Management has been slightly above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 18-20, suggesting nearly 11-12 per cent listing gains for the investors.