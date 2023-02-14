Gateway Distriparks, MGL, Hikal to go ex-dividend; Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, ONGC, JP Associates Q3 results today

Gateway Distriparks, Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Hikal, Wheels India and KPR Mill are five stocks that will go ex-dividend today. Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Siemens, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Apollo Hospitals and Biocon are among companies that will announce their December quarter results later in the day.

PI Industries, GMR Airport Infrastructure, Torrent Power, Ipca Labs, Bata India, PNC Infra, CESC, Radico Khaitan and Indiabulls Housing would be some other companies that will disclose quarterly results later in the day.

MGL shares would turn ex-dividend today. MGL had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 4.

Gateway Distriparks shares would turn ex-dividend today. Gateway Distriparks had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per share. The record date for the same is February 14, Tuesday, and the dividend will be paid on March 8.

Hikal shares would turn ex-dividend today. Hikal had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.60 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 3.

Wheels India (Rs 3 per share dividend) and KPR Mill (Rs 2 per share dividend) are two other stocks that will turn ex-dividend today.

Adani Enterprises, which recently withdrew its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer, would announce its December quarter results today. State-run ONGC will also announce its quarterly results today. Nuvama Institutional Equities expects the refiner to report a 4 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 9,114 crore compared with Rs 8,764 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue is expected to rise 33 per cent YoY to Rs 37,882 crore against Rs 28,473 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"We anticipate ONGC EBITDAX to improve 11 per cent YoY (down 6 per cent QoQ) on higher gas realisation offset by modest production. While benchmark crude (Brent) realization has surged 11 per cent YoY in Q3, we expect net realisation to remain flat YoY on windfall tax levy. Meanwhile, APM gas prices have surged 3 times YoY and 40 per cent QoQ. Production shall remain flat both YoY and QoQ at 5.4 mmt (Oil) and 5.6 BCM (Gas) in Q3 respectively," the brokerage said

