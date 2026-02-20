Gaudium IVF IPO: Check latest GMP, day 1 bidding status, analysts views & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF & Women Health was off to a decent bidding start from the investors on the first day of the bidding process, mostly saw bidding from HNI and retail investors. The issue, which kicked off on Friday, February 20, shall close for bidding on Tuesday, February 24.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Gaudium IVF IPO: day 1 bidding status

According to the data, the investors made bids for 69,16,077 equity shares, or 47 per cent, compared to the 1,46,20,340 equity shares offered for the subscription by 12.30 pm on Friday, February 20, 2026. The bidding for the issue shall continue for three trading sessions.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 77 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 42 per cent. However, the quota set aside for eligible shareholders of qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was not even off-the-mark as of the same time.



Gaudium IVF IPO Details & about

Gaudium IVF & Women Health is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 75-79 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 189 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 165 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 93,94,700 equity shares worth Rs 65 crore.

Advertisement

Incorporated in March 2015, New Delhi-based Gaudium IVF and Women Health is engaged in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments throughout India and has expanded into several states utilizing a hub-and-spoke model. It operates over thirty locations, which include seven hubs (centres) and twenty-eight spokes.



Gaudium IVF IPO latest GMP

Gaudium IVF has seen a fall in its grey market premium (GMP) amid the muted bidding and fragile market sentiments. Last heard, the issue was commanding a premium of Rs 8-9 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 10-11 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood around Rs 12-15, before the bidding kicked-off.



Gaudium IVF IPO: Analysts views

Majority of the brokerage firms are positive on the Gaudium IVF IPO citing strong industry tailwinds, robust profitability with strong margins and scalable expansion through its asset-light hub-and-spoke model. However, concerns remain around premium valuation, a Rs 31 crore tax dispute, regulatory exposure, specialist workforce retention risks, and rising competition from larger players.

Advertisement

Within the expanding industry, Gaudium IVF operates as a specialized fertility and reproductive healthcare provider in India. Its focus on advanced medical technology, specialized clinical expertise, and patient-centric care positions it to benefit from rising demand for assisted reproductive services and expanding awareness of fertility treatments in India. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity, said Master Capital Services.

"We recommend subscribing to this IPO, the issue appears aggressively priced. Gaudium IVF is demonstrating strong headline growth, and with increasing awareness of IVF across India, the company is actively pursuing an expansion strategy and enabling the company to harness the potential of medical tourism," said Kunvarji Financial Services.



About Gaudium IVF IPO

Gaudium IVF reported a net profit of Rs 12.51 crore with a revenue of Rs 49.75 crore for the period ended on December 30, 2025. It clocked a net profit at Rs 19.13 crore with a revenue of Rs 70.96 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. Gaudium IVF raised Rs 49.50 crore from four anchor investors as it allocated 62,65,860 equity shares at Rs 79 apeice.

It has reserved 50 per cent shares for qualified institutional bidders, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.