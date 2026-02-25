Gaudium IVF & Women Health is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, February 25. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Thursday, February 26. The healthcare solutions player saw a mixed response from the investors.

The IPO of Gaudium IVF & Women Health was open for bidding between February 20 and February 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 75-79 per share with a lot size of 189 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 165 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 93,94,700 equity shares worth Rs 75 crore.

The issue was subscribed 7.27 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 840.15 crore via over 2.49 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.62 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14.05 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 7.60 times during the three-day bidding period.

Incorporated in March 2015, New Delhi-based Gaudium IVF and Women Health is engaged in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments throughout India and has expanded into several states utilizing a hub-and-spoke model. It operates over thirty locations, which include seven hubs (centres) and twenty-eight spokes.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health has seen some correction led by muted bidding and weak market sentiments in the listed markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a no grey market premium, suggesting a muted listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 5-8 during the bidding process.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Thursday, February 26. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Friday, February 27 as the date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.