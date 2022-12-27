scorecardresearch
Gautam Adani added more wealth in 2022 than m-cap of Pakistan stock market

If Gautam Adani was a country, he would have been the 64th largest economy in terms of nominal GDP, based of 2021 IMF estimates, ahead of Puerto Rico and Ecuador

The wealth added by Adani in 2022, in fact, was higher than the 2021 GDP of at least 85 world countries such as El Salvador Honduras, Cyprus, El Salvador, Cambodia, Iceland, Yemen, Senegal and Cyprus

After briefly flirting with number 2 spot, Gautam Adani at $110 billion is ending the Calendar 2022 being the third richest on this planet, richest in India. Despite the fag-end weakness in Adani group shares, his wealth is up $33.80 billion, or $44.2 per cent this year, as per publicly available data with Bloomberg Billionaire index. He was the only billionaire among the elite group of top 10, whose fortunes rose in a year marked by sharp selloff in equities on fears of global recession. 

Besides, Adani's wealth was one-fifth of India's $563.50 billion forex reserves (as of December 16).

Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 27, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
