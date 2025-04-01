Gensol Engineering shares hit all-time low, here's what analysts say 

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd have seen a 66% crash in their market capitalisation since the beginning of March. The EPC services firm's stock, which stood at Rs 517.40 on March 3, 2025 slipped to a record low of Rs 175.75 on BSE in the current session. On March 4, credit ratings agency CARE Ratings downgraded the company’s long-term and short-term bank facilities due to delays in servicing its term loan obligations. The stock has fallen 66% since then.

A day later, the stock received another jolt when ICRA downgraded the credits rating of the firm.

Since then, the stock has hit lower circuits in a majority of the trading sessions

Gensol Engineering shares were stuck in the lower circuit of 5% at a record low of Rs 175.05 since early deals today.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 665.23 crore. Total 0.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.21 lakh on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 11.8, signaling it is extremely oversold on charts. Gensol Engineering shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Gensol Engineering stock has lost 81% in one year and fallen 79% in six months. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One said, "Gensol has experienced a significant corrective period, resulting in a dramatic loss of nearly 75% over the past few trading months, which has brought the stock to an unprecedented low. From a technical standpoint, the stock exhibits clear signs of weakness, as it shows no indications of recovery or a potential rebound in the near future. This persistent decline suggests underlying vulnerabilities within the company. As a result, it is recommended that investors remain cautious and on the sidelines until there is clear evidence of a decisive recovery in the stock’s performance."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Gensol is bearish & oversold on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 184.5. A daily close below the support of Rs 175 could lead to a target of Rs 147 in the near term."

Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol Group of companies, which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants.