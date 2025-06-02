Genus Power shares jump 9% on strong Q4 earnings; details here

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd registered a sharp uptick in Monday's trade after posting a solid set of fourth-quarter (Q4 FY25) results. The stock surged 8.87 per cent to hit a high of Rs 430.05.

The company said its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 129.3 crore for Q4 FY25, up by more than 4 times, as compared to Rs 31.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue was at Rs 936.8 crore, up by 123 per cent as against Rs 420.1 crore in the year-ago period, driven by accelerated execution across ongoing smart metering projects.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 208.5 crore during the quarter under review, up 276 per cent compared to Rs 55.5 crore of Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved significantly by 905 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 22.3 per cent in Q4 FY25, underscoring significant operating leverage benefits and judicious cost control.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director at Genus Power, said, "FY25 has been a breakthrough year, marked by outstanding growth, strong execution and significant margin expansion. Our business continues to benefit from the accelerated rollout of smart metering projects under RDSS, the robustness of our integrated operations, and the trust placed in us by utilities across the country."

Advertisement

Genus Power Infra is one of the leading companies in India's electricity metering solutions industry. The company holds a strong market position across various types of meters and has developed advanced smart metering solutions through its in-house R&D center. With manufacturing facilities located in Jaipur, Haridwar and Guwahati, Genus Power has a total installed production capacity exceeding 16 million meters. Its primary customers include major State Electricity Boards (SEBs) and private utility providers.