Geojit picks Suzlon Energy in Diwali 2025 stock ideas; explains why

Geojit Financial Services has included Suzlon Energy Ltd among its top Diwali 2025 stock ideas, citing a strong earnings outlook, margin expansion and robust order book visibility that provide multi-year growth potential.

The brokerage noted that Suzlon ended the June quarter (Q1 FY26) with a 5.7 GW exit order book, giving it clear revenue visibility for the next three years.

The renewable energy solution provider's strong execution pace, coupled with rising utilisation in its wind turbine generator (WTG), forging and foundry segments, is expected to drive both topline and profitability growth.

Geojit projects Suzlon's revenue to grow at 42 per cent CAGR and earnings at 43 per cent CAGR over FY25–27, supported by 117 basis points (bps) margin expansion and improved asset turnover. The company’s return on equity (ROE) is expected to rise to 27.1 per cent by FY27, underscoring its improving efficiency and profitability.

The brokerage values Suzlon attractively at around 29x one-year forward earnings, compared with its five-year average of 39x, suggesting significant upside potential from current levels.

At Rs 54 per share, Suzlon has a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 74,780 crore, with promoters holding 11.75 per cent. Geojit believes the renewable energy major remains well-positioned to capitalise on India's energy transition and the government's continued focus on clean power generation.