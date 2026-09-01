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GIC Re shares: Why Angel One sees 25% upside on this PSU reinsurer

GIC Re shares: Why Angel One sees 25% upside on this PSU reinsurer

GICRE355.00(0.07%)

Gross premium for GIC Re rose 6.9 per cent to Rs 44,007 crore, the incurred claims ratio improved 304 basis points (bps) to 85.40 per cent and the combined ratio fell to 106.02 per cent from 108.81 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:08 PM IST
GIC Re shares: Why Angel One sees 25% upside on this PSU reinsurerAngel One said underwriting losses for GIC Re narrowed 47.4 per cent to Rs 1,763 crore and standalone profit rose 25.2 per cent to Rs 8,392 crore.

Angel One on Tuesday initiated coverage on General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (GIC Re) with a 'Buy' rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 441, implying 25 per cent potential upside. The domestic brokerage valued the state-run reinsurer at 7.8 times estimated FY28 earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 56.40 and 1.18 times estimated FY28 book value.

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"We forecast gross premium growth near 7 per cent annually and a combined ratio improving to 103 per cent by FY28E as the crop book is pruned and the international portfolio sustains profitability, supported by a dominant domestic franchise, 4.21 times solvency and an attractive dividend yield," Angel One said.

The GIC Re stock was up 0.24 per cent at Rs 355.60 apiece on BSE.

The brokerage said FY26 marked a decisive underwriting turnaround. Gross premium for GIC Re rose 6.9 per cent to Rs 44,007 crore, the incurred claims ratio improved 304 basis points (bps) to 85.40 per cent and the combined ratio fell to 106.02 per cent from 108.81 per cent.

Angel One said underwriting losses for GIC Re narrowed 47.4 per cent to Rs 1,763 crore and standalone profit rose 25.2 per cent to Rs 8,392 crore. "Solvency strengthened to 4.21 times against a 1.50 times regulatory floor and Rs 739 crore was allocated to the catastrophe reserve. Management is prioritising profitability over growth, pruning foreign motor and aviation lines while expanding health and life cessions," Angel One said.

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Angel One said it modelled the corporation on standalone metrics, which reflected underwriting performance directly. Consolidated Q1FY27 profit fell 31 per cent to Rs 1,744 crore, but that decline was driven by a sharp drop in the share of profit from associate companies rather than by the reinsurance business.

It said India's insurable population is projected to reach 100 crore by 2035 and middle-class households to nearly double by 2030. Globally, hard market conditions persist, supporting risk-adjusted pricing across property catastrophe and specialty lines, Angel One said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:04 PM IST
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