GIFT Nifty logs record open interest, contracts on June 25

GIFT Nifty has logged a new milestone, underscoring its growing importance as a global derivatives trading platform. On June 25, 2026, the index clocked its highest-ever open interest of $21.56 billion, with a record 4,46,150 outstanding contracts, surpassing the previous peak of $21.23 billion and 410,100 contracts set on October 24, 2025.

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The record open interest reflects rising participation from domestic and international market participants and highlights growing confidence among global investors in GIFT Nifty as a preferred avenue for trading Indian equity derivatives.

Trading activity on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) has expanded rapidly since GIFT Nifty commenced full-scale operations on July 3, 2023. Over this period, the platform has recorded cumulative trading volumes of more than 69.56 million contracts, while the total cumulative turnover has crossed $3.21 trillion as of June 25, 2026.

The steady rise in trading volumes and open interest underscores the increasing adoption of GIFT Nifty by global investors seeking efficient access to Indian markets through the GIFT City ecosystem.

GIFT Nifty is a US dollar-denominated futures contract based on India's benchmark Nifty 50 index and is traded on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in GIFT City, Gujarat. The contract enables international investors to gain exposure to Indian equities without trading directly on domestic exchanges.