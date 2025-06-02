Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

GIFT Nifty achieves record monthly turnover in May

Since its full-scale launch in 2023, the exchange has seen exponential growth, highlighted by a total cumulative turnover of US $1.93 trillion.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 2, 2025 9:05 AM IST
GIFT Nifty achieves record monthly turnover in MayStock Market India
SUMMARY
  • GIFT Nifty crossed its highest monthly turnover in May 2025 at US $102.35 billion
  • The exchange has recorded a cumulative turnover of US $1.93 trillion since July 2023
  • NSE IX holds 99% market share in the GIFT IFSC region

GIFT Nifty, the benchmark for India's growth story in the equity market, reached a significant milestone in May 2025 by surpassing its previous monthly turnover record. The exchange recorded an all-time high monthly turnover of US $102.35 billion, eclipsing the prior record of US $100.93 billion set in April 2025. This achievement underscores the rising global interest and trust in GIFT Nifty as a key economic indicator. Since the launch of full-scale operations on 3rd July 2023, GIFT Nifty has witnessed substantial growth, with a total cumulative volume exceeding 43.28 million contracts and a cumulative turnover of US $1.93 trillion up to May 2025.

NSE IX, established in GIFT City on 5th June 2017, is recognised by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) and commands a dominant market share of 99% in the GIFT IFSC. The exchange's diversified portfolio includes Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts, and Global Stocks. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive range of primary market products such as Equity Shares, SPAC, REITs, InvITs, Depository Receipts, Debt Securities, and ESG Debt Securities under IFSCA (Listing) Regulations, 2024. The NSE IX and GIFT Nifty have received exemptions from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and SEC class relief, enabling US customers to engage with its derivative contracts.

The recent record turnover suggests a continued trajectory of growth and success for GIFT Nifty, bolstered by strong participant support. This development highlights GIFT Nifty's role as a pivotal platform for economic engagement, providing valuable insights into India's financial landscape. The exchange's performance not only reflects confidence from its participants but also sets a new benchmark for future growth and development within the Indian equity market.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
