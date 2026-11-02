Quarterly results today: Companies including ITC, One Mobikwik Systems, Marico, Akums Drugs and Pharma, Amara Raja Energy, Balaji Amines, Container Corporation, Devyani International, DOMS Industries, Escorts Kubota, Granules India, KEC International, Naclo, Purple Style Labs, Petronet LNG, PTC India, Tata Investment Corporation, TBO TEK, Trident, UPL, Wockhardt and more shall announce their quarterly results today.

EAAA India Alternatives: The alternative investment player will make its stock market debut on Monday, November 02, after the company raised a total of Rs 1,200 crore from its IPO after the company sold its shares for Rs 1,665 per share with a lot size of nine equity shares between October 26-28. The issue was overall subscribed 5.5 times, with 1.15 lakh applications.

Advertisement

Auto stocks: Automobile players including two- and three-wheeler makers, passenger vehicle players, commercial vehicle manufacturers, EV companies will be in focus on Monday, November 02, over their sales figures for October 2026.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate reported a 33.8 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 29,550 crore, while revenue soared 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3.62 lakh crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA jumped 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 62,409 crore, while margins dropped to 17.2 per cent for the quarter.

Jio Platforms: The recently listed telecom player reported a 13.7 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 8,387 crore, while revenue increased 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 47,485 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA rose 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 21,879 crore, while margins improved 250 bps to 54.1 per cent for the quarter. ARPU rose 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 218.80.

Advertisement

Coal India: The state-run coal miner's monthly coal supplies crossed the 70-million-tonne (MT) mark for the first time, reaching 70.3 MT and surpassing its previous monthly record of 69.4 MT, achieved in March 2026. This represents a robust 19 per cent growth over the 59.2 MT supplied in October FY26.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player reported a 19.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,541 crore, while revenue increased 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,291 crore July-September 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,040 crore but margins contracted to 28 per cent for the quarter. Its order book stood at Rs 68,717 crore as of October 01, 2026.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender reported a 35.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,531.5 crore, while net interest income rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 13,026.3 crore for Q2 FY27. Operating profit rose 50.9 per cent YoY to Rs 11,430.1 crore, while NPAs improved on both net and gross levels.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthcare firm's subsidiary, Saveera Institute of Medical Sciences, which operates under the brand name KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, has expanded its bed capacity from 250 to 500 beds. The expansion will strengthen its infrastructure and improve access to advanced tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across the Rayalaseema region.

Advertisement

Affle 3i: The tech-based advertisement company's Israel-based step-down subsidiary, Affle 3iL, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Perion Network at $11.70 per share through an all-cash transaction, implying an equity valuation of $420 million. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming company has invested $77 million (Rs 734.35 crore) in its UK subsidiary towards the second tranche of the acquisition of Bluetile and Bestplay.

NCC: The construction and EPC player has received eight additional orders during October, aggregating Rs 1,862.45 crore. Of the total order value, Rs 767.11 crore pertains to the water division, Rs 688.78 crore to the buildings division and Rs 406.56 crore to the transportation division.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable solutions player has signed a five-year operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement for a 360 MWp solar power project.

RBM Infracon: The EPC player has received a work order worth Rs 354.76 crore from Epitome Industries for the construction and commissioning of buildings.

Granules India: The USFDA has concluded a current Good Manufacturing Practice inspection of the company's finished dosage facility at Gagillapur, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from October 19 to October 30, 2026, and concluded with the issuance of a Form FDA 483 containing eleven observations.

Advertisement

Bajaj Electricals: The electronics company has received an assessment order from the Income Tax Department for Assessment Year 2019-20, raising a tax demand of Rs 112.32 crore, including interest, on account of the disallowance of certain expenses.