Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
RIL, Jio Platforms, BEL, EAAA India, BoB, Coal India, Nazara, autos among top stocks in focus

RIL, Jio Platforms, BEL, EAAA India, BoB, Coal India, Nazara, autos among top stocks in focus

Stocks like RIL, Jio Platforms, Bharat Electronics, EAAA India, Bank of Baroda, Nazara Tech, Coal India, KIMS, autos and more among top stocks in focus on Monday, November 02.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 9:31 AM IST
RIL, Jio Platforms, BEL, EAAA India, BoB, Coal India, Nazara, autos among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 172.10 points, or 0.75 per cent, down at 23,271, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Indian equity markets are set for a positive opening on Friday as traders shall assess the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict between the US and Iran. Crude oil price movement shall be key for equity markets. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 172.10 points, or 0.75 per cent, down at 23,271, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under the spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 02, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Colgate Palmolive (India), Tanla Platforms, Pitti Engineering and Route Mobile shall trade ex-dividend today.

Quarterly results today: Companies including ITC, One Mobikwik Systems, Marico, Akums Drugs and Pharma, Amara Raja Energy, Balaji Amines, Container Corporation, Devyani International, DOMS Industries, Escorts Kubota, Granules India, KEC International, Naclo, Purple Style Labs, Petronet LNG, PTC India, Tata Investment Corporation, TBO TEK, Trident, UPL, Wockhardt and more shall announce their quarterly results today.

EAAA India Alternatives: The alternative investment player will make its stock market debut on Monday, November 02, after the company raised a total of Rs 1,200 crore from its IPO after the company sold its shares for Rs 1,665 per share with a lot size of nine equity shares between October 26-28. The issue was overall subscribed 5.5 times, with 1.15 lakh applications.

Advertisement

Auto stocks: Automobile players including two- and three-wheeler makers, passenger vehicle players, commercial vehicle manufacturers, EV companies will be in focus on Monday, November 02, over their sales figures for October 2026.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate reported a 33.8 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 29,550 crore, while revenue soared 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3.62 lakh crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA jumped 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 62,409 crore, while margins dropped to 17.2 per cent for the quarter.

Jio Platforms: The recently listed telecom player reported a 13.7 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 8,387 crore, while revenue increased 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 47,485 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA rose 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 21,879 crore, while margins improved 250 bps to 54.1 per cent for the quarter. ARPU rose 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 218.80.

Advertisement

Coal India: The state-run coal miner's monthly coal supplies crossed the 70-million-tonne (MT) mark for the first time, reaching 70.3 MT and surpassing its previous monthly record of 69.4 MT, achieved in March 2026. This represents a robust 19 per cent growth over the 59.2 MT supplied in October FY26.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player reported a 19.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,541 crore, while revenue increased 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,291 crore July-September 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,040 crore but margins contracted to 28 per cent for the quarter. Its order book stood at Rs 68,717 crore as of October 01, 2026.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender reported a 35.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,531.5 crore, while net interest income rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 13,026.3 crore for Q2 FY27. Operating profit rose 50.9 per cent YoY to Rs 11,430.1 crore, while NPAs improved on both net and gross levels.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthcare firm's subsidiary, Saveera Institute of Medical Sciences, which operates under the brand name KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, has expanded its bed capacity from 250 to 500 beds. The expansion will strengthen its infrastructure and improve access to advanced tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across the Rayalaseema region.

Advertisement

Affle 3i: The tech-based advertisement company's Israel-based step-down subsidiary, Affle 3iL, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Perion Network at $11.70 per share through an all-cash transaction, implying an equity valuation of $420 million. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming company has invested $77 million (Rs 734.35 crore) in its UK subsidiary towards the second tranche of the acquisition of Bluetile and Bestplay.

NCC: The construction and EPC player has received eight additional orders during October, aggregating Rs 1,862.45 crore. Of the total order value, Rs 767.11 crore pertains to the water division, Rs 688.78 crore to the buildings division and Rs 406.56 crore to the transportation division.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable solutions player has signed a five-year operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement for a 360 MWp solar power project.

RBM Infracon: The EPC player has received a work order worth Rs 354.76 crore from Epitome Industries for the construction and commissioning of buildings.

Granules India: The USFDA has concluded a current Good Manufacturing Practice inspection of the company's finished dosage facility at Gagillapur, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from October 19 to October 30, 2026, and concluded with the issuance of a Form FDA 483 containing eleven observations.

Advertisement

Bajaj Electricals: The electronics company has received an assessment order from the Income Tax Department for Assessment Year 2019-20, raising a tax demand of Rs 112.32 crore, including interest, on account of the disallowance of certain expenses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more