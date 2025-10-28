GIFT Nifty’s open interest value hits a record Rs 1.86 lakh crore on October 24

GIFT Nifty set an all-time high open interest of 4,10,100 contracts worth $21.23 billion or 1.86 lakh crore) on October 24, 2025, surpassing its previous record of $20.84 billion on September 24, 2024. The steady rise in open interest underscores strong global investor participation and confidence in GIFT Nifty.

Trading turnover on NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has expanded sharply since GIFT Nifty began full-scale operations on July 3, 2023. Since launch, the contract has seen cumulative volumes of over 52.22 million contracts and turnover of $2.37 trillion as of October 24, 2025.

NSEIX, established on June 5, 2017, at GIFT City and regulated by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), commands over 99.7 per cent market share within GIFT IFSC. The exchange offers Indian single-stock and index derivatives, currency products, depository receipts, and global stocks, along with equity, SPAC, REIT, InvIT, debt, and ESG listings under the IFSCA (Listing) Regulations 2024. NSEIX and GIFT Nifty also hold CFTC Part 30 exemption and SEC class relief, enabling participation by U.S. customers in derivatives listed on NSEIX.