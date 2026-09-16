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Glass Wall Systems shares list at nearly 7% premium over IPO price

Glass Wall Systems shares list at nearly 7% premium over IPO price

The Rs 428-crore initial share sale of the façade solutions provider was subscribed 81.65 times during the September 8-10 bidding period.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Glass Wall Systems shares list at nearly 7% premium over IPO priceThe stock opened at Rs 194 on NSE, compared with its initial pubic offering (IPO) price of Rs 182 per share.

Shares of Glass Wall Systems India Ltd made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a premium of 6.59 per cent over the issue price.

The stock opened at Rs 194 on NSE, compared with its initial pubic offering (IPO) price of Rs 182 per share.

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The Rs 428-crore initial share sale of the façade solutions provider was subscribed 81.65 times during the September 8-10 bidding period. The issue received bids for 134.37 crore equity shares against 1.64 crore shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 167.93 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw 79.71 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 33.18 times.

Glass Wall Systems had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 172-182 per equity share. Ahead of the issue, the company raised Rs 128.36 crore from anchor investors by allotting 70.53 lakh shares at Rs 182 apiece.

The anchor investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Abakkus Growth Fund, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, PineBridge India Equity Fund, Bengal Finance and Investment and Subhkam Ventures.

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The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 60 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore shares by promoters Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, along with investor shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 50 crore will be used to establish a glass-processing unit at the company's Vile Bhagad facility in Maharashtra as part of its backward integration plans. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2002, Glass Wall Systems provides façade solutions and fenestration services in India as well as overseas markets, including the US and Australia.

The company undertakes projects across design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of customised façade systems.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:21 AM IST
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