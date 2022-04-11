Glenmark Pharma shares gain on DCGI nod for Phase 1 trial of novel molecule

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1 per cent higher at Rs 487.15 after the company announced that its subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark) received approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel smallmolecule, GRC 54276, a hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor.

The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 483.80 against the previous close of Rs 479.20. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 13,500 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

GRC 54276 is one of the many novel molecules from Glenmark’s resident, Innovative Medicines Group, headed by Dr. Nikhil Amin, Chief Scientific Officer, specializing in the development of novel molecular entities for critical unmet medical needs.

The company informed that HPK1 is a key regulator of T cell, B cell and dendritic cell-mediated immune responses, which improves antitumor immunity by activating and priming T cells. GRC 54276 has shown tumor cell killing ability in preclinical studies as a single agent and as well in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, making it a high-priority target in immuno-oncology.

The study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of GRC 54276 as a monotherapy, and also in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Glenmark will initiate Phase 1 clinical trial in India by June 2022, and also plans to file an IND in the US and Clinical Trial Applications in Europe to kick-off a fully global clinical study program.

“Glenmark’s endeavor has been to provide innovative treatment solutions in its core therapeutic areas. We are delighted that our first novel molecule from the newly formed ‘Innovative Medicines Group’ within Glenmark has received approval from India’s drug regulator to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial. This reinforces Glenmark’s growing capabilities of innovative clinical research and is a step closer in providing holistic solutions for cancer treatment,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.