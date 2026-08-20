Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as nasal spray gets USFDA approval

Glenmark Pharma said the product will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2026, the Flonase Nasal Spray market recorded annual sales of about $295.2 million, the company noted in an exchange filing.

Following the development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.52 per cent, to hit a high of Rs 2,321 apiece.

The stock has risen 14.79 per cent year-to-date against a Sensex fall of 9.10 per cent during the same period.

Commenting the latest development, Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said, "The approval of Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP, 0.05 mg/spray marks another step in expanding our respiratory portfolio in the U.S. and builds on the strong foundation we have established in this therapeutic area. We remain committed to broadening access to quality, affordable treatment options that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers."

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Glenmark Pharma has 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents, supported by six R&D centres. It has commercial footprint in 80-plus countries. It offers a diversified portfolio across branded, innovative, generics, and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

Glenmark among the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies globally by pharmaceutical sales.