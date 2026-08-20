Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as nasal spray gets USFDA approval

Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as nasal spray gets USFDA approval

GLENMARK2,309.10(2.79%)

Glenmark Pharma said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Flonase Nasal Spray, 0.05 mg/spray, of Haleon US Holdings LLC.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as nasal spray gets USFDA approval Glenmark Pharma rose 2.52 per cent, to hit a high of Rs 2,321 apiece. The stock has risen 14.79 per cent year-to-date against a Sensex fall of 9.10 per cent during the same period.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares jumped 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the drugmaker said it has received the US FDA approval for its Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP, 0.05 mg/spray.

The global, research‐led pharmaceutical company said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Flonase Nasal Spray, 0.05 mg/spray, of Haleon US Holdings LLC.

Advertisement

Glenmark Pharma said the product will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2026, the Flonase Nasal Spray market recorded annual sales of about $295.2 million, the company noted in an exchange filing.

Following the development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.52 per cent, to hit a high of Rs 2,321 apiece.

The stock has risen 14.79 per cent year-to-date against a Sensex fall of 9.10 per cent during the same period.

Commenting the latest development, Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said, "The approval of Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP, 0.05 mg/spray marks another step in expanding our respiratory portfolio in the U.S. and builds on the strong foundation we have established in this therapeutic area. We remain committed to broadening access to quality, affordable treatment options that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers."

Advertisement

Glenmark Pharma has 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents, supported by six R&D centres. It has commercial footprint in 80-plus countries. It offers a diversified portfolio across branded, innovative, generics, and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

Glenmark among the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies globally by pharmaceutical sales.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more