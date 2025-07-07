Glittering smallcap! Jewellery stock hits 1-year high, surges 52% in 5 sessions

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd continued their sharp upward move for the fifth consecutive session on Monday. The stock zoomed 17.59 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 19.65. It eventually settled 12.03 per cent higher at Rs 18.72. At this closing price, the smallcap has rallied 51.95 per cent in just five trading days.

The jewellery firm reported a strong operational performance for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), with standalone revenue surging around 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by robust wedding and festive demand. Despite gold price volatility, the company capitalised on customer trust and goodwill to deliver solid growth.

Highlighting its financial prudence, the company further reduced its outstanding debt by about 7.5 per cent during the quarter, building on the over 50 per cent reduction achieved in FY25.

The company reaffirmed its goal of becoming debt-free by the end of FY26. Management noted ongoing efforts to revamp and strengthen all operational areas, which are beginning to reflect in its improved financials. Expressing confidence, the company remains optimistic about maintaining strong performance momentum in the coming quarters.

A few analysts largely remained positive on PC Jeweller, with one of them recommending a 'buy-on-dip' strategy, albeit with strict stop losses in place.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, observed that the stock has witnessed a decisive spurt in the last two sessions to reach a 52-week high. "The recent move has been backed by robust volumes and a sustained move beyond 20 is likely to trigger a fresh move in the counter. On the other hand, the Rs 17.50-16.50 range is likely to cushion any shortcomings, with strong support at Rs 14.30. It is advisable to trail profits with a strict stop loss in the counter till momentum persists," Krishan stated.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said immediate resistance is seen at Rs 24 and strong support lies at Rs 14.40. "The trend remains positive. A sustained move above Rs 24 could open further upside, while Rs 14.40 will act as key support. Fresh entries can be considered on dips with strict stop-losses," Kamble added.

As of April 29, 2025, promoters held a 39.80 per cent stake in the company, marking a decline of 0.18 per cent from the March 2025 quarter.