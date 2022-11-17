Global Health shares zoom 5% as Nomura India, Motilal Oswal MF buy 51 lakh shares

Shares of Global Health rose over 5% per cent in early trade today amid reports that Nomura India Investment Fund purchased 15 lakh shares in the hospitals chain operator. The deal was done at an average price of Rs 414.57 per share. Separately, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 36.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 401 per share. Global Health stock gained 4.65% to Rs 435 against the previous close of Rs 415.65 on BSE. Total 1.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.12 crore on BSE. Market cap of the Medanta hospital operator rose to Rs 11,585 crore.

On NSE, shares of Global Health rose 5.22% to Rs 437 against the previous close of Rs 415.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,710.02 crore. Total 17.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 74.30 crore on NSE.

In the previous session, Global Health stock closed 4.40% or Rs 17.50 higher at Rs 414.65 on BSE. Market cap on a closing basis stood at 11,147 crore. It closed 23.40% higher to the IPO issue price of Rs 336 per share on the listing day.

On NSE, the stock closed 24.20% or Rs 81.30 higher at Rs 417.30 to the IPO issue price. The stock listed at Rs 401 or a 19.35% premium on NSE in the previous session. The IPO of Global Health was open from November 3 to November 7. The IPO has a price band of Rs 319 to rs 336 per share.

Global Health carried out the allotment of shares on November 11, 2022. The allotment status was declared on the official website of the registrar and on the BSE website. KFin Technologies Limited was the registrar of the Global Health IPO. The IPO was subscribed over 9 times on the last day of issue on November 7. The firm received bids for 44.79 crore shares against an IPO size of 4.67 crore shares amounting to a subscription of 9.58 per cent on the third and last day of bidding.

Global Health Limited is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India. Dr. Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, is the promoter of the company. The company has key specialities in cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology.

