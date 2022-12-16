Gloster, CL Educate & Star Housing to go ex-bonus today; Lancer Container Lines to go ex-stock split, RSWM ex-rights

Friday would see shares of CL Educate, Star Housing Finance and Gloster going ex-bonus. Star Housing Finance would also go ex-stock split and so would Lancer Container Lines and S&T Corporation. Three other stocks namely RSWM, Thambbi Modern Spinning Mill and Anjani Portland Cement would go ex-rights today.

Three stocks CL Educate, Gloster and Star Housing Finance will go ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio. Gloster recently paid Rs 50 per share dividend in November. It also paid Rs 25 as dividend and Rs 10 as special dividend in September (ex-dates in July).

Shares Star Housing Finance, on the other hand, will also go ex-stock split from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5. Shares of Lancer Container Lines will go ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5 while those of S&T corporation would split to face value of Rs 2 per share from Rs 10.

RSWM, Thambbi Modern Spinning Mill and Anjani Portland Cement would go ex-rights today.

The board of Murudeshwar Ceramics will meet today to discuss issue of warrants. The board of Shree Securities will consider a proposal of stock split. Advani Hotels & Resorts will consider declaration of interim dividend for FY23 today.

Meanwhile, shares of IRCTC, GNFC, BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing and Punjab National Bank are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.