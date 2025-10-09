GM Breweries shares hit record high on strong Q2 earnings, check details 

Shares of GM Breweries gained 20% on Thursday after the firm announced its Q2 earnings. GM Breweries stock hit a record high of Rs 916 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 765.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2047.08 crore.

The liquor manufacturer reported a 59% rise in net profit to Rs 35 crore in Q2 from Rs 22 crore a year ago. GM Breweries clocked a 22% rise in its revenue for the September 2025 quarter to Rs 181 crore. The company had reported revenue of Rs 149 crore during the same quarter last year.

Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 61% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 45 crore in the September 2025 quarter from Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margins climbed by over 600 basis points during the quarter to 24.9% from 18.8% in the base quarter.

GM Breweries shares have climbed 189% and 265% in five and 10 years, respectively.

The liquor stock has gained 9.43% in 2025 and risen 5% in a year. The stock is overbought on charts, with its RSI at 74.3.

GM Breweries stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

GM Breweries stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 579.10 on March 3, 2025. GM Breweries is one of the largest players in India's country liquor market.