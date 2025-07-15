Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
GM Breweries shares slip on Q1 earnings, check details 

GM Breweries shares slip on Q1 earnings, check details 

GM Breweries stock rose 3.97% to Rs 666.75 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 641.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1,498 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025 1:55 PM IST
GM Breweries shares slip on Q1 earnings, check details Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1,687 crore. 

Shares of GM Breweries fell over 2% in the afternoon session today after the firm said its net profit in the June 2025 quarter slipped 57% on a quarter on quarter basis. However, profit rose nearly 4% to Rs 25.86 crore in Q1 against Rs 24.94 crore in the June 2024 quarter. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue rose 6.23% YoY to Rs 638 crore in Q1 against Rs 600 crore, However, revenue fell nearly 4% on a 3.78% QoQ basis. 

Other income came at Rs 5.13 crore in Q1  against Rs 3.63 cr in the June 2024 quarter. 

The company's total expenses for the quarter slipped to Rs 608.58 crore from Rs 635.23 crore in the previous quarter. However, they increased from Rs 570.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. 

Key components of expenses included cost of materials consumed at Rs 121.11 crore, excise duty, VAT, and TCS at Rs 4751.5 crore, and other expenditure at Rs 8.66 crore.

Shares of GM Breweries fell 2.68% to Rs 737.70 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 757.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1,687 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today