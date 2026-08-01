GMDC, IDFC First Bank: Expert shares outlook, key levels to watch

Halder said the broader market structure remains positive and advised investors to stay focused on fundamentally strong stocks.

Sharing his views on Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC), Halder said the stock continues to offer upside potential at current levels.

"One can consider buying GMDC at the current levels. Investors already holding the stock should continue to maintain their positions," he said.

According to Halder, GMDC has the potential to rally towards Rs 850-900 over the near term.

On IDFC First Bank Ltd shares, the market expert recommended that existing investors continue holding the stock while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 76.

He noted that the private lender's counter is facing immediate resistance in the Rs 93-94 zone. A decisive breakout above this range, Halder said, could pave the way for further gains.

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"Only a decisive upmove beyond Rs 93-94 can trigger the next leg of the rally towards Rs 110-120," he said.

GMDC gained 0.61 per cent to settle at Rs 563.15, while IDFC slipped 0.04 per cent to close at Rs 84.70.

Meanwhile, domestic equity indices extended their gains for the third straight session on Friday, supported by strong buying in automobile, financials, pharma, energy and media stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack advanced 166.49 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 78,094.64, while the broader NSE Nifty50 index climbed 66.45 points or 0.27 per cent to end the session at 24,383.60.