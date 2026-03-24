GMDC shares resume climb after brief pause; what's next for this multibagger?

Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) resumed their upward momentum in Tuesday's trade after a brief one-day pause. At last check, the stock was up 1.22 per cent at Rs 575.55. At this level, it has delivered multibagger returns to investors, surging 109.37 per cent over the past one year.

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The state-run entity has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC Ltd to explore opportunities for collaboration in the rare earth elements sector.

"The collaboration will focus on assessing the potential development of an integrated rare earth value chain in Gujarat, including exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing and downstream applications. The engagement will primarily explore opportunities associated with GMDC's Ambadungar Rare Earth deposit, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India's capabilities in the rare earths sector," it stated.

From a technical standpoint, some analysts largely indicate that GMDC is trading in a broad consolidation phase with a mild bullish bias.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, stated, "GMDC has been hovering in a consolidation phase above all its significant EMAs. The intermediate support is seen around Rs 520-515 zone, while on the higher end, the Rs 600-620 range is likely to act as sturdy hurdle and a sustained surge is likely to trigger next leg of rally in the counter."

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Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock is trading within a broad consolidation range, supported by a rising trendline near the Rs 510–520 zone and facing resistance around Rs 600–630, marked by a descending trendline. The price is hovering around key moving averages, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum. The recent bounce from the lower trendline suggests buying interest at lower levels, but repeated rejections near resistance highlight supply pressure. RSI is neutral near 50, signaling indecision. A breakout above Rs 600 could trigger fresh upside toward Rs 630, while a breakdown below Rs 510 may lead to further downside. Overall, the trend remains sideways with a slight bullish bias."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said, The stock looked strong on charts and can hit Rs 580 level in the near term. Support will be at Rs 550."

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According to AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "GMDC's stock is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 539. A daily close above resistance of Rs 587 could lead to an upside target of Rs 616 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated, "Support is seen at Rs 555, while resistance is placed at Rs 599. A decisive move above Rs 599 could push the stock towards Rs 610, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 555 and Rs 610."

GMDC is a state-owned enterprise and one of India's leading companies in the mining of minerals and lignite. It is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

