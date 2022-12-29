GMR Airports, Jubilant Pharmova, Ambuja Cements and Chalet Hotels: Should you buy hold or sell?

A couple of brokerages have come up with updates on a few listed stocks. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said it likes Jubilant Pharmova due to its strong CDMO and Radiopharma businesses as well as undemanding valuation. Investec said Ambuja Cements’ incremental disclosures on synergy, scale ambitions and clarity on group leverage would drive consensus earnings upgrades. Prabhudas Lilladher finds Chalet Hotels a play on expected recovery in business travel. Kotak Institutional Equities finds fair value of GMR Airports at Rs 42 a piece.

Jubilant Pharmova | Nirmal Bang | Buy | Target: Rs 432

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities interacted with the management of Jubilant Pharmova to get an overview of the current business environment and growth opportunity in different business verticals of the company.

As per the management, Radiopharma business is gaining momentum and expected to achieve volume at pre-covid level and grow double digit with new launches and ramp up in Ruby-fill. Radio pharmacy business margin is also expected to improve from hereon and expected to reach breakeven by end of FY24. While, Allergy business continue to witness close to double digit growth with maintain healthy margins. Generic business continues to face headwind on account of steep pricing pressure, and import alert at Roorkee plant however margin is expected to improve sequentially with cost optimisation and higher sales from ROW markets.

In CDMO Sterile Injectables business, management expect growth in FY24 to come from price increases, and higher capacity utilisations. Order book position in this business remains strong. Company has started a $285 million capex plan for expansion at the Spokane, Washington facility which will come onstream in next 2-3 years.

"We like the company due to its strong CDMO and Radiopharma businesses as well as undemanding valuation. We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 432, valuing it at 13 times September 2024E EPS," it said.

Ambuja Cements | Investec | Buy | Target: Rs 752

Ambuja Cements shares have declined 8.35 per cent in the last one month against Sensex's 2.9 per cent fall during the same period. Investec has initiated a 'Buy' on the stock and reiterated Ambuja Cements as its preferred large cap cement play.

Investec expects incremental disclosures on synergy, scale ambitions (organic/inorganic) and clarity on group leverage to drive consensus earnings upgrades. Further, a strong third quarter could be a near-term catalyst, it said.

"Our forecasts bake in lower synergy quantum, longer time frame on realisation of synergies and thereby we have assigned higher multiples with target of Rs 752 per share.

Investec values Ambuja Cements at 17.5 times EV/Ebitda FY25E as its estimates do not fully reflect growth optionality and cost synergies.

GMR Airports | Kotak Institutional Equities | Fair Value: Rs 43

GMR Airports, Kotak Institutional Equities said, has shared the prospects of an earlier-than-FY2025 closure of its payout from Groupe ADP. The company shared the business case of Groupe ADP converting its stake in GMR Airports (unlisted) into GMR Airports (listed) to benefit from the uptick in valuation of GMR Airports' valuation, Kotak said.

In its assessment, Kotak said such quantum negotiated between the two parties can help GMR Airports take out its Rs 2,000 crore corporate debt.

GMR Airports, Kotak said, also shared the impending end of the duty-free and cargo concessions in Delhi airport over the next two years. Though GAL benefits from stakes in JVs in such a context, it expects to bid by itself for these contracts from hereon—see for upside. It is relying on its good experience in the Kannur Airport JV where it went solo.

In our view, the fact that the bidding happens on a revenue share basis to Delhi Airport, wherein GAL is a majority shareholder also adds to GAL’s ability to beat competition for the upcoming retail concessions.

In our assessment, a combination of the above factors can help take our GAL’s Rs 3500 crore standalone debt over the next 3-4 years," Kotak said.

Kotak said its assessment of cash flows suggest enough cash and Ebitda to take care of capex and interest cost of Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa airports for FY2023/24. Large debt repayments would start from FY2026, a limited issue given very long tail period of concessions, it said.

Chalet Hotels | Prabhudas Lilladher | Target Rs 455.

Prabhudas Lilladher has initiated coverage on Chalet Hotels with a ‘BUY’ rating, as sees the company as a play on expected recovery in business travel complemented by an exposure to annuity business (18 per cent share by FY25E), that, it said, acts as a hedge to deeply cyclical hospitality industry.

Prabhudas Lilladher said Chalet is best placed to ride the industry upcycle as it has strategically located metro centric hotel portfolio where threat of new room supply is low. Besides, the comany requisite pricing power amid affiliation with marquee global brands like Marriott and Novotel, Prabhudas Lilladher said.

"Chalet has plans to add 88/168 rooms in Pune/Hyderabad which along with improvement in RevPAR is likely to drive hotel revenues at 12 per cent CAGR over FY23E-FY25E, whereas annuity business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 78 per cent over the same period amid addition of 1.4 million square feet of leasable area at Mumbai and Bangalore. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19 per cent/68 per cent over FY23E-FY25E," it said.

