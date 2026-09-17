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GNFC appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director; stock reacts

GNFC appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director; stock reacts

GNFC588.35(9.00%)

The company's board approved the appointment at its meeting held on September 16, 2026, following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:36 AM IST
GNFC appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director; stock reactsGNFC shares were trading at Rs 591.25 on Thursday, up Rs 51.10, or 9.46%, from their previous close of Rs 540.15.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) on Thursday announced appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as a Director and Managing Director.

The company's board approved the appointment at its meeting held on September 16, 2026, following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Kumar's appointment is effective from September 9, 2026, the date he assumed charge. It is subject to approval from the company's members through a postal ballot.

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He will serve as Managing Director until further orders of the Government of Gujarat, subject to a maximum period of five years from September 9, 2026. As a Director, his appointment is under Article 136 of the company's Articles of Association and he will not be liable to retire by rotation.

According to GNFC, Kumar is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat and is a 1998-batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. He holds a B.Tech. (Hons.) from IIT Kharagpur and an M.P.A. from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, USA.

The company said he has over 28 years of experience in public administration and has worked across departments including finance, energy and petrochemicals, forest and environment, climate change, urban development and housing, among others.

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It also mentioned that Rajkumar Beniwal ceased to be the company's Managing Director and Director from September 9, 2026, following his resignation.

Meanwhile, GNFC shares were last seen trading at Rs 591.25 on Thursday, up Rs 51.10, or 9.46 per cent, from their previous close of Rs 540.15. The stock opened at Rs 540.55 and touched an intraday high of Rs 598.90.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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