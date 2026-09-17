GNFC appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director; stock reacts

He will serve as Managing Director until further orders of the Government of Gujarat, subject to a maximum period of five years from September 9, 2026. As a Director, his appointment is under Article 136 of the company's Articles of Association and he will not be liable to retire by rotation.

According to GNFC, Kumar is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat and is a 1998-batch IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. He holds a B.Tech. (Hons.) from IIT Kharagpur and an M.P.A. from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, USA.

The company said he has over 28 years of experience in public administration and has worked across departments including finance, energy and petrochemicals, forest and environment, climate change, urban development and housing, among others.

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It also mentioned that Rajkumar Beniwal ceased to be the company's Managing Director and Director from September 9, 2026, following his resignation.

Meanwhile, GNFC shares were last seen trading at Rs 591.25 on Thursday, up Rs 51.10, or 9.46 per cent, from their previous close of Rs 540.15. The stock opened at Rs 540.55 and touched an intraday high of Rs 598.90.