Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
GNG Electronics make a bumper stock market debut; shares list at 50% premium

GNG Electronics make a bumper stock market debut; shares list at 50% premium

GNG Electronics sold its shares in the price band of Rs 225-237 apiece, which could be applied for a minimum of 63 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 460.43 crore between July 23-25.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025 9:51 AM IST
GNG Electronics make a bumper stock market debut; shares list at 50% premiumAmagi Media Labs Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of GNG Electronics made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the refurbished electronics player was listed at Rs 355 on NSE, a premium of 49.79 per cent over its issue price of Rs 237 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked off-its maiden trading session with a premium of 47.69 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 350 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The listing has been above the expectations. Ahead of their listing, shares of GNG Electronics were commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 95-100 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 40 per cent for the investors. Its premium in the unofficial market remained healthy even as the secondary market saw intense selling pressure.

The IPO of Mumbai-based GNG Electronics ran for bidding between July 23 and July 25, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 225-237 per share with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 460.43 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.50 lakh shares.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 147.93 times, attracting birds worth Rs 49,745 crore, with nearly 42.14 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 266.21 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 227.67 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 46.84 times.

Incorporated in 2006, Mumbai-based GNG Electronics offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops and ICT Devices, both globally and in India under the 'Electronics Bazaar' brand. It has a significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, offering sourcing to refurbishment to sales to after-sales services and providing warranty.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial were the book-running lead managers of the GNG Electronics, while Bigshare Services served as the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized by Tuesday, July 29 and shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today