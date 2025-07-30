GNG Electronics make a bumper stock market debut; shares list at 50% premium

Shares of GNG Electronics made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the refurbished electronics player was listed at Rs 355 on NSE, a premium of 49.79 per cent over its issue price of Rs 237 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked off-its maiden trading session with a premium of 47.69 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 350 on BSE.

The listing has been above the expectations. Ahead of their listing, shares of GNG Electronics were commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 95-100 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 40 per cent for the investors. Its premium in the unofficial market remained healthy even as the secondary market saw intense selling pressure.

The IPO of Mumbai-based GNG Electronics ran for bidding between July 23 and July 25, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 225-237 per share with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 460.43 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.50 lakh shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 147.93 times, attracting birds worth Rs 49,745 crore, with nearly 42.14 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 266.21 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 227.67 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 46.84 times.

Incorporated in 2006, Mumbai-based GNG Electronics offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops and ICT Devices, both globally and in India under the 'Electronics Bazaar' brand. It has a significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, offering sourcing to refurbishment to sales to after-sales services and providing warranty.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial were the book-running lead managers of the GNG Electronics, while Bigshare Services served as the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized by Tuesday, July 29 and shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE.