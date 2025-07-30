GNG Electronics shares slip 11% from day's high post stellar listing; here's what analysts say

GNG Electronics made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at Rs 355 on the NSE -- a premium of nearly 50 per cent over its issue price of Rs 237 per share. The stock further rose to hit a day high of Rs 364, but later retreated 10.62 per cent to touch a low of Rs 325.35. Despite the pullback, the stock remained 37.28 per cent above its IPO price.

The IPO of Mumbai-based GNG Electronics was open for subscription from July 23 to July 25, 2025. Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 225–237 apiece with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised Rs 460.43 crore through the IPO, which included a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.50 lakh shares.

The issue was subscribed a massive 147.93 times, garnering bids worth Rs 49,745 crore from around 42.14 lakh applications. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 266.21 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail portions were booked 227.67 times and 46.84 times, respectively.

A few analysts said GNG Electronics made a strong stock market debut. They advised investors to book partial profits and hold the rest with a stop-loss at Rs 280.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Investors who entered during the IPO can book some profits. Beyond that, it's advisable to watch the next two quarterly results closely before making any major investment decisions."

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "GNG Electronics Limited made a very strong debut on the stock market with a listing gain of around 50 per cent over its issue price of Rs 237, getting listed at Rs 355. The company offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops and ICT devices, both globally and in India. The company has a significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE.

The company is the leading Indian provider of reconditioned IT equipment and offers associated services. It is the partner of choice for large IT hardware firms. The company marked steady growth in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods. Investors are recommended to secure partial profits and retain the remainder with a stop-loss set at 280."

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial were the book-running lead managers of GNG Electronics, while Bigshare Services was the registrar for the issue.