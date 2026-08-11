Godfrey Phillips, Gland Pharma, Castrol, Symphony, Sudarshan, Chambal Fert shares to turn ex-dividend today

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Castrol India Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividends on Tuesday, August 11. Others included Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd, among others.
Godfrey Phillips shares will turn ex-dividend today. The cigarette maker had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 33 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors, whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date, will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 23.