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Godfrey Phillips, Gland Pharma, Castrol, Symphony, Sudarshan, Chambal Fert shares to turn ex-dividend today

Godfrey Phillips, Gland Pharma, Castrol, Symphony, Sudarshan, Chambal Fert shares to turn ex-dividend today

Godfrey Phillips shares will turn ex-dividend today. The cigarette maker had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 33 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 8:32 AM IST
Godfrey Phillips, Gland Pharma, Castrol, Symphony, Sudarshan, Chambal Fert shares to turn ex-dividend todayShares of Gland Pharma will turn ex-dividend today. The drug maker had announced a final interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY26.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Castrol India Ltd and Symphony Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividends on Tuesday, August 11. Others included Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd, among others.

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Godfrey Phillips shares will turn ex-dividend today. The cigarette maker had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 33 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors, whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date, will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 23.

Shares of Gland Pharma will turn ex-dividend today. The drug maker had announced a final interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The payout date is September 24.

In the case of Castrol India Ltd, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share. The record date for the same is today. The actual payment will be made on September 2.

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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd had declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share. This stock will turn ex-date for dividend today.

Shares of Kirloskar Industries Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 17.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd (Rs 10 per share), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Kopran Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) and Symphony Ltd (Rs 1 per share) are some of the stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends today.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, E & E Enterprises Ltd, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd are some other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 8:32 AM IST
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