Godfrey Phillips, Gland Pharma, Castrol, Symphony, Sudarshan, Chambal Fert shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Gland Pharma will turn ex-dividend today. The drug maker had announced a final interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The payout date is September 24.

In the case of Castrol India Ltd, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share. The record date for the same is today. The actual payment will be made on September 2.

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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd had declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share. This stock will turn ex-date for dividend today.

Shares of Kirloskar Industries Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 17.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd (Rs 10 per share), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Kopran Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Dhunseri Ventures Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) and Symphony Ltd (Rs 1 per share) are some of the stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends today.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, E & E Enterprises Ltd, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd, Standard Industries Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd are some other stocks turning ex-dividend today.