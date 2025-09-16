Godfrey Phillips jumps 9% after ex-bonus; stock may show 64% drop on apps; analysts bullish

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, manufacturer and distributor of Marlboro-branded cigarettes under a licensing pact with US-based Philip Morris International, surged 9.23 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 3,720 after turning ex-bonus. The stock was last seen up 7.62 per cent at Rs 3,670. However, some stock market trading apps could show a steep 64.12 per cent drop due to the corporate action.

The company had earlier announced a 2:1 bonus issue on August 4, 2025, entitling eligible shareholders to two fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each for every one existing share held as on record date.

On the earnings front, Godfrey Phillips reported a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Profit rose to Rs 356.28 crore in Q1 FY26, against Rs 228.55 crore in the same period last year, supported by higher sales.

Technically, a few market experts maintained a bullish stance on the counter. Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "The stock has been in a secular uptrend, suggesting a bullish outlook. The zone of Rs 3,400 is likely to cushion any shortcomings, while the breakout around Rs 3,100 is likely to act as sacrosanct support. On the higher end, a breakthrough above Rs 3,750-3,800 is likely to trigger a fresh leg of rally towards the Rs 4,000 subzone in a comparable period."

Echoing a similar view, Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "Godfrey Phillips' stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 3,500. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 3,700 could lead to an upside target of Rs 4,075 in the near term."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 72.58 per cent stake in the cigarette maker.