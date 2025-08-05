Godfrey Phillips shares hit record high on strong Q1, bonus plan; analysts react

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 10 per cent to hit their all-time high of Rs 9,891.25 after the company recorded a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025, alongside announcing a 2:1 bonus share issue.

The cigarette maker said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 356.28 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 228.55 crore in the same quarter last year, driven by higher sales during the period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Godfrey Phillips has set September 16 as the record date to determine which shareholders are eligible for bonus shares. Along with the bonus issue, the company has approved an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore.

A few analysts largely maintained a positive view on the counter, with one of them suggesting a 'Buy-on-Dip' approach at the current levels.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, recommended a 'Buy-on-Dip' strategy for this stock, highlighting immediate support at Rs 9,700–9,600 and strong support in the Rs 9,000–8,700 range. On the upside, he noted that Rs 10,000 serves as a key resistance level, and a breakout above it could open the path for fresh targets.

Advertisement

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), said, "The stock has been witnessing a gradual rise in recent times. The overall bias has strengthened, indicating the potential for a fresh upward move with targets of Rs 12,400 and Rs 13,500 in the coming days. The Rs 8,700 level remains a crucial near-term support zone that must hold to keep the overall trend intact."

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Godfrey Phillips stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 9,361. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 10,000 could lead to an upside target of Rs 10,810 in the near term."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 72.58 per cent stake in the cigarette maker.