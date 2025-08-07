Godfrey Phillips shares slip 13% from record high, fall after three days; what's next? 

Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India hit their record high in the current session. The stock rose to a peak of Rs 11,450, then slipped 13% from their record high as investors booked profit today.

The cigarette maker's stock had risen 23.41% in the last three sessions.

The multibagger stock was down 8% to Rs 9988 in the afternoon session on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 52,030 crore. The stock was among the top losers on BSE, falling 8.34% to an intra day low of Rs 9953 against the previous close of Rs 10,859.

It has risen 389% in two years and gained 750% in three years.

Total 0.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 99.87 crore.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 9700 and resistance at Rs 11500. A decisive move above the Rs 11,500 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 12000. The expected trading range will be between Rs 9500 and Rs 12000 for the short-term."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Godfrey Phillips stock price is bearish on the Daily charts & also overbought with strong resistance at Rs 11,444. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below support of Rs 9,900 could lead to a target of Rs 8,772 in the near term."

Godfrey Phillips manufactures cigarette brands, including Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.