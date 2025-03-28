Godrej Properties sells Rs 1,000 cr worth 90 luxury homes in Gurugram; stock in focus

Shares of Godrej Properties are in focus on Friday after the real estate developers said it has sold 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore at its luxury project, Godrej Astra, on the launch day. Godrej Astra, the developer said, is strategically located in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market and spread over 2.76 acres, offering and premium amenities.

MD & CEO at Godrej Properties, Gaurav Pandey, said, “We are delighted with the response to our luxury project, Godrej Astra. We’d like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure an exceptional living experience for the residents of Godrej Astra. Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we look forward to further strengthening our presence there in the coming years," he said.

Golf Course Road is an established micro-market renowned for its upscale residential and commercial developments. Godrej Properties said it makes the area an attractive destination for real estate development. With its well-planned infrastructure and proximity to prominent landmarks, the location offers residents a premium lifestyle and convenient connectivity. This is GPL's second launch in the prime Golf Course Road micro-market, Godrej Properties said in a note today.

Earlier this week, Godrej Properties had informed stock exchanges about Rs 1,000 crore worth of homes it sold in Hyderabad with a total area of 0.84 million square feet in Godrej Madison Avenue. Located in Kokapet, Hyderabad, the project was launched in January 2025. This new project represents Godrej Properties' successful entry into Hyderabad, further strengthening its presence in Southern India, the company said on March 25.

Meanwhile, the realtor recently acquired 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This project is estimated to have a developable potential of 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, likely comprising primarily of premium residential development of various configurations and high street retail, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore, Godrej Properties said.

"The land is located in a strategic and high-potential area along the NH-44 in Yelahanka. This acquisition further solidifies GPL’s footprint in North Bengaluru and reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments," it said on March 23.

