Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Vardhman, other textile stocks fall up to 5%; here’s why

Shares of textile majors Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Vardhman Textiles and others slipped up to 5 per cent on Tuesday following the trade agreement between the United States and Bangladesh.

According to their joint statement, the United States intends to establish a mechanism that will allow certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh to receive zero reciprocal tariff rates.

At last check on BSE, Gokaldas Exports shares were down 4.26 per cent to Rs 804 apiece, while KPR Mill stock declined 3.11 per cent to Rs 949.75. Vardhman Textiles counter slipped 4.81 per cent to Rs 482.10, and Pearl Global Industries scrip plunged 5.05 per cent to Rs 1703.90.

The statement said that this mechanism will allow a certain volume of apparel and textile imports from Bangladesh to enter the United States at a reduced tariff rate. “But this volume shall be determined in relation to the quantity of exports of textiles, e.g. U.S. produced cotton and man-made fiber textile inputs, from the United States,” it added.

According to the recently announced trade deal between the US and India, Washington slashed the reciprocal tariff on Indian textile exports to 18 per cent, down from the steep 50 per cent. However, a duty of 18 per cent against a potential zero per cent for Bangladesh may create a competitive benefit for the Bangladeshi peers.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also opened its doors wide for American products. “Bangladesh commits to provide significant preferential market access for U.S. industrial and agricultural goods, including: chemicals; medical devices; machinery and motor vehicles and parts; information and communicational technology (ICT) equipment; energy products; soy products; dairy products; beef; poultry; and tree nuts and fruit,” the joint statement said.



According to its Q3FY26 earnings presentation, Gokaldas reported EBITDA slipped 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96 crore, primarily because the company had to share a considerable portion of the US tariff burden with its key customers.