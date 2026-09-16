Gold hallmarking fee gets 67% hike: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold shares in focus 

Silver hallmarking fee

However silver hallmarking fees has not been increased. The fee for silver articles remains unchanged at Rs 35 per article. In addition, a minimum fee of Rs 150 is applicable per silver consignment.

For silver articles, the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) will have to pay a fee of Rs 3.50 per article to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with a minimum fee of Rs 15 applicable per consignment.

Impact on consumer

The hallmarking charge is paid by the jeweller and is not directly levied on the customer. However, any rise in the jeweller's operating costs is likely to be passed on to consumers via higher prices. As a result, the revised charges could have an indirect impact on customers.

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BIS, the National Standards Body of India, says that hallmarking is the accurate determination and official recording of the proportionate content of precious metal in precious metal articles.

The principle objectives of the Hallmarking Scheme are to protect the public against adulteration and to obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness. In India, at present two precious metals namely gold and silver have been brought under the purview of Hallmarking.