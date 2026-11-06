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Gold outlook: Why Jim Rogers says everybody should have gold under their bed

Gold outlook: Why Jim Rogers says everybody should have gold under their bed

Rogers said shares of mining companies would be a fabulous way to make money, but he is too lazy to pursue that route and prefers buying gold and silver coins.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Gold outlook: Why Jim Rogers says everybody should have gold under their bedRogers said he bought additional units of gold and silver in the recent correction, adding: "When it is cheap, I will buy more."

Commodity guru Jim Rogers is bullish on gold and silver, so much so that he believes everybody should have some gold and silver in the closet and under their bed, as he does. The eternal bull on precious metals, who says he is not a good market timer, told Business Today TV (BTTV) in an exclusive interview that his gold and silver holdings are not for sale, ever.

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"My gold and silver will be for my children and my grandchildren someday, I hope," he said, adding that everybody should have some gold and silver, irrespective of where they live.

Rogers said he bought additional units of gold and silver in the recent correction, adding: "When it is cheap, I will buy more."

The  founder of Rogers International Commodity Index said gold and silver would be more valuable in his lifetime, as governments across the world know how to debase currencies, adding that they have done so and continue to do so.

"I repeat myself, everybody should have some gold and silver under the bed," Rogers said. "It's all over in my closet. And as I say, whenever they go down, everybody should buy some," he told BTTV's Sakshi Batra.

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International gold prices have slipped from the $5,000 levels to around $4,000. Rogers said he would not predict gold price levels but remained firm in his belief that gold and silver would continue to rise in value and serve as stores of wealth for people everywhere.

On silver's recent fall, Rogers said: "It's a big drop from the peak and I hope I'm smart enough to buy some more. I bought some more recently. I hope I buy more."

Rogers said shares of mining companies would be a fabulous way to make money, but he is too lazy to pursue that route and prefers buying gold and silver coins.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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