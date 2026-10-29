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Gold, silver outlook: Fed’s Hawkish stance keeps investors cautious; can gold rally 10%?

Gold, silver outlook: Fed’s Hawkish stance keeps investors cautious; can gold rally 10%?

The US dollar and bond yields remain crucial factors for precious metals. A weaker dollar generally supports gold by making the metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

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Shakshi
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 1:34 PM IST
Gold, silver outlook: Fed’s Hawkish stance keeps investors cautious; can gold rally 10%?On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures traded at ₹1,43,686 per 10 grams, down 0.01%. December silver futures stood at ₹1,93,274 per kilogram, declining 0.54%.

Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on October 29 as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision and its implications for the precious metals market. While the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, concerns over inflation and a hawkish policy stance continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

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The US central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate in the 3.75%-4% range. However, two policymakers voted in favour of a rate hike, highlighting divisions over the future course of monetary policy and adding to uncertainty in financial markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures traded at ₹1,43,686 per 10 grams, down 0.01%. December silver futures stood at ₹1,93,274 per kilogram, declining 0.54%.
Internationally, December gold futures traded at $4,055 per ounce, up 0.09%, while December silver futures fell 0.70% to $53 per ounce.

Dollar, Bond Yields Remain Key Triggers

The US dollar and bond yields remain crucial factors for precious metals. A weaker dollar generally supports gold by making the metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies. Conversely, a stronger dollar and rising bond yields can put pressure on gold, which does not offer interest income.

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For Indian buyers, the rupee’s movement is another important consideration. A weaker rupee can increase domestic gold prices by making imports more expensive, even when international prices remain relatively stable.

Key Levels To Watch

According to Amit Gupta, Senior Research Head at Kedia Advisory, international gold has largely consolidated within the 3,975-4,225 per ounce range during October. Despite elevated crude oil prices and the Fed’s hawkish stance, gold has demonstrated resilience.

Gupta identifies $4,220 as a key resistance level. A sustained breakout above this threshold could open the door for gold to move towards $4,640 per ounce, implying potential upside of approximately 10% from the cited international price levels. On the downside, $3,975 and $3,900 are important support levels. A deeper correction could bring $3,820 into focus.

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Gupta’s overall outlook remains one of consolidation with a bullish bias. A decline in crude oil prices and bond yields, or a shift towards a less restrictive monetary policy stance, could provide fresh momentum for gold.

However, these levels represent analyst estimates, not guaranteed price targets. Investors should assess market conditions and their risk appetite before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 1:34 PM IST
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