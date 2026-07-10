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Goldiam International shares: Why jewellery maker's stock may be showing a near 23% fall

Goldiam International shares: Why jewellery maker's stock may be showing a near 23% fall

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) T+1 settlement cycle, investors were required to purchase the company's shares at least one trading day before the record date so that the shares were credited to their demat accounts in time to qualify for the corporate action.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Goldiam International shares: Why jewellery maker's stock may be showing a near 23% fallThe apparent fall in the share price is primarily because the stock has turned ex-bonus.

Shares of diamond jewellery maker and exporter Goldiam International Ltd may be showing a sharp decline on trading platforms on Friday after turning ex-bonus, even though the drop largely reflects a price adjustment following the corporate action.

At last check, the stock was trading 3.33 per cent higher at Rs 326.25. However, when compared with its pre-adjusted previous closing price, it may appear to be down by around 22.51 per cent due to the ex-bonus adjustment.

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Goldiam International had fixed July 10, 2026, as the record date for its 1:3 bonus issue, making July 9 the last trading session for investors to buy the stock and become eligible for the bonus shares.

Only shareholders holding Goldiam International shares in their demat accounts as of the record date will be entitled to receive the bonus shares.

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) T+1 settlement cycle, investors were required to purchase the company's shares at least one trading day before the record date so that the shares were credited to their demat accounts in time to qualify for the corporate action.

The apparent fall in the share price is primarily because the stock has turned ex-bonus. Such price adjustments are routine following bonus issues, as the market price is adjusted to reflect the increased number of outstanding shares.

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Separately, Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd has also fixed July 10, 2026, as the record date for its 2:1 bonus issue. Shareholders holding the company's shares as of the record date will be entitled to receive two bonus shares for every one existing share held.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 10:09 AM IST
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