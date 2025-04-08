scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Goldman Sachs warns of potential oil price fall below $40 per barrel amid tariff war

Feedback

Goldman Sachs warns of potential oil price fall below $40 per barrel amid tariff war

Goldman Sachs cautions that oil prices could dip below $40 per barrel in extreme scenarios amid ongoing trade tensions. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SUMMARY
  • Goldman Sachs warns oil prices may drop below $40 per barrel.
  • Trade war escalation by Trump administration increases recession risks.

Goldman Sachs has issued a warning that oil prices could fall below $40 per barrel in an 'extreme' scenario, as global oil markets experience heightened volatility. The escalation of the trade war by the Trump administration, along with pushback from countries like China, has increased recessionary risks, posing significant challenges for energy consumption worldwide.

Of late, brent crude oil was priced at $65.05 per barrel. This follows a noteworthy decline to a four-year low earlier in the week. The ongoing trade tensions have created substantial headwinds for the global energy market, highlighting the vulnerability of oil prices to geopolitical and economic factors.

The situation underscores the precarious nature of the oil market, with geopolitical and economic uncertainties playing a critical role in shaping price movements. 

Concerns over the stability of oil prices are compounded by the potential impacts on the broader market and economy. Stakeholders must consider the implications of these developments, as the trade war continues to influence global markets. While the current situation reflects short-term volatility, the long-term trends in energy consumption and market stability remain uncertain.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 08, 2025, 3:43 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement