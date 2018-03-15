Good news for equity mutual fund investors! Expense ratios likely to go down

SEBI is likely to ask mutual fund asset management companies (AMCs) to lower their expense fees in its next board meeting on 28 March. The expense ratio measures the per unit cost of managing a fund. It is calculated by dividing the fund's total expenses by its assets under management. The proposal was raised in the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee in February, the Economic Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Mutual funds AMCs charge expenses for managing and operating a fund. Fund houses incur expenses like the fees of transfer and registrar agents who are responsible for issuing and redeeming units of the mutual fund and providing other related services such as preparation of transfer documents and updating investor records. Other than these, there is a fee paid to custodian who buys and sells securities in large volumes. In addition, there are legal expenses, audit fees, marketing and distribution expenses.

In 2012, mutual fund industry was allowed to charge 20 basis points to compensate for the loss that fund houses were incurring after SEBI barred them from using exit loads proceeds (a penalty for pre-mature withdrawal) for their marketing and selling expenses. It is expected that SEBI will require fund houses to reduce the charge from 20 basis points to 5 basis points. In addition, SEBI has recently put fee restriction for selling funds in smaller towns. Fund houses can charge 30 basis points if they gather funds from towns beyond the top 30 cities.

The average expense ratio of equity funds are in the range of 2.25%-2.50%. Direct plans have lower expense ratios compared to regular plans due to absence of distributor's expenses in direct plans. The proposal to reduce expense fees from 20 basis points to 5 basis points and fee restriction for charging 30 basis points are likely to reduce expense ratio by 30-45 basis points. This means, a fund with an expense ratio of 2.5 per cent will have to charge 2.05 per cent.

Lower expense ratio is better since higher expense ratios significantly affects investors returns in the long run.