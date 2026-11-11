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GPT Infraprojects shares rise 3% as arm declared L1 for Rs 103.58 crore railway order

GPT Infraprojects shares rise 3% as arm declared L1 for Rs 103.58 crore railway order

GPTINFRA113.75(1.59%)

GPT Infra Engineers has been declared L1 for the contract, which covers the design, programming, installation, supply, testing and commissioning of an electronic interlocking (EI) system.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 11:25 AM IST
GPT Infraprojects shares rise 3% as arm declared L1 for Rs 103.58 crore railway orderGPT Infraprojects shares rose as much as 3% on Wednesday, touching a high of Rs 115 against their previous close of Rs 112.15.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd shares rose 3% as its wholly owned subsidiary, GPT Infra Engineers Private Limited, has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a railway project worth Rs 103.58 crore from the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (CSTE), North Eastern Railway. The project involves electronic interlocking and automatic block signalling works in the railway network.

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GPT Infra Engineers has been declared L1 for the contract, which covers the design, programming, installation, supply, testing and commissioning of an electronic interlocking (EI) system. The system will conform to the RDSO specification RDSO/SPN/192/2019, including its latest amendments. The scope also includes the supply of associated materials and signalling-related works.

GPT Infraprojects shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday, touching a high of Rs 115 against their previous close of Rs 112.15. The stock opened at Rs 115 and touched a low of Rs 113.30 during the session.

Details of the railway project

According to the company's exchange filing dated November 10, the work includes the installation of electronic interlocking systems at five locations, along with associated loop-line works. It also covers the supply of signalling materials for several stations, including centrally controlled and distributed-type installations.

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The project further includes automatic block signalling work in the CPR-Jn-CHPG block section and optical fibre (OFC) cable-related work along the GKC-BHTT and CPR-Jn-CHPG sections in the Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway.

The contract covers multiple components of railway signalling infrastructure, including system installation, testing and commissioning, as well as associated equipment and cable works.

The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The filing identified GPT Infra Engineers Private Limited as the subsidiary declared L1 for the Rs 103.58 crore contract.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 11:25 AM IST
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