GPT Infraprojects shares climb 11% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of GPT Infraprojects Ltd rose over 11% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the firm said the company has received a contract worth Rs 481.11 crore. GPT Infraprojects shares zoomed 11.14% to a fresh high of Rs 133.60 against the previous close of Rs 120.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1585.24 crore. Total 0.36 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 46.41 lakh on BSE today. GPT Infraprojects stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 63.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. GPT Infraprojects shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has climbed 39% in a year and fallen 12.32% in 2025. In a period of three years, the shares of the civil construction firm have grown 551%, delivering multibagger returns for investors.

"The order relates to the construction of important bridge No. 57 over river Rupnarayan for Down and Middle Line (2x30.5m OWG + 7x91.4m OWG + 2x30.5m OWG) including viaduct on either approaches (11x30.5m

Composite girder + 15x30.5m Composite Girder and Kolaghat Station on elevated platform No. 1 & 2, on diverted alignment on Howrah-Kharagpur route in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode," said GPT Infraprojects.

GPT is the flagship company of GPT Group, based out of Kolkata. GPT, a premier infrastructure company, operates through two segments– Infrastructure and Sleeper.

The company has strong project execution capabilities, healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation. The outstanding order book for the Company now stands at approximately Rs 2,838 crore with total order inflow for fiscal 2024 of Rs 1,019 crore.



