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GPT Infraprojects shares rise over 9% on fresh order win, check details 

GPT Infraprojects shares rise over 9% on fresh order win, check details 

GPT Infraprojects shares zoomed 9.17% to a fresh high of Rs 117.75 against the previous close of Rs 107.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1402.65 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 2:13 PM IST
GPT Infraprojects shares rise over 9% on fresh order win, check details GPT Infraprojects shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of GPT Infraprojects Ltd rose over 9% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the firm said it has received a contract worth Rs 483.7 crore. GPT Infraprojects shares zoomed 9.17% to a fresh high of Rs 117.75 against the previous close of Rs 107.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1402.65 crore. Total 0.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.33 lakh on BSE today. GPT Infraprojects stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. 
In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 31.2, signaling the stock is trading near the oversold zone. GPT Infraprojects shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. 
The stock has climbed 172% in three years and clocked multibagger returns 400% in five years.

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"We are pleased to inform you that GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPTINFRA) has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs. 483.7 Crore including GST (Rs. 410 Crore plus GST), said GPT Infraprojects.

"Construction of Important Bridge 544 (32x65.84m) Open Web Steel Girder over river Mahanadi at Ch. 406305m in connection with construction of 3rd and 4th line between Nergundi-Barang section in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway," said GPT Infraprojects.

GPT is the flagship company of GPT Group, based out of Kolkata. GPT, a premier infrastructure company, operates through two segments– Infrastructure and Sleeper. The company has strong project execution capabilities, healthy financial base, and enviable growth prospects across all areas of operation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 2:13 PM IST
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