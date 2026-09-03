GQG further cuts stake in Adani Energy to 3.46%; Adani stocks where it trimmed holdings

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Thursday said its investor GQG Partners has further cut its stake in the company to 3.46 per cent as of August 31 from 4.14 per cent at the end of June quarter. This marks at least the second straight quarter of selling by GQG in the Adani group firm. Adani Power Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd were four Adani names where GQG had cut stakes in the June quarter, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Advertisement

GQG is a Lauderdale-based asset management firm led by Rajiv Jain, which was the first big investor in Adani group stocks following Hindenburg Research allegations in January 2023 that wiped $150 billion off Adani group market capitalisation. GQG's trimming of Adani exposure comes as the Adani stocks it holds have delivered 25-56 per cent returns since March 31.