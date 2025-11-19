Business Today
News
markets
stocks
Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners raises stake in 5 Adani Group firms for Rs 5,094 crore, check details

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners raises stake in 5 Adani Group firms for Rs 5,094 crore, check details

GQG Partners raised its stakes in five Adani Group companies which are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Power.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 19, 2025 8:43 AM IST
Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners raises stake in 5 Adani Group firms for Rs 5,094 crore, check details The shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Green Energy experienced slight declines post-transaction.
SUMMARY
  • GQG Partners invests Rs 5,094 crore in Adani Group.
  • Shares bought from Reliance Trust in energy, ports sectors.
  • GQG holds 1.75% in Adani Enterprises, 2.42% in Adani Ports.

GQG Partners, an international investment firm led by Rajiv Jain, expanded its holdings in five Adani Group companies through a series of substantial block deals amounting to over Rs 5,094 crore. The shares were purchased from Reliance Trust in key businesses across energy, ports, and infrastructure sectors.

Adani Enterprises

In Adani Enterprises, GQG Partners International Equity CIT acquired 53.42 lakh shares for Rs 1,315.20 crore at a price of Rs 2,462 each. The seller was Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust Series Eleven. GQG owned 1.75% stake representing 2.01 crore shares as on September 30,2025.

Adani Ports

 In Adani Ports, nearly 73.17 lakh shares were purchased at Rs 1,507.6 per share, representing a deal size of Rs 1,103.14 crore. As of 30 September 2025, GQG Partners held a 2.42% stake in Adani Ports, underlining its growing presence in the conglomerate.

Adani Green Energy

The investment surge extended to Adani Green Energy, where GQG Partners bought over 77.39 lakh shares in three tranches at Rs 1,088.6 per share, totalling Rs 842.53 crore. GQG owned 2.46% stake, representing over 4.04 crore shares as on September 30, 2025.

Adani Energy Solutions

In Adani Energy Solutions, over 53.94 lakh shares were acquired at Rs 1,021.55 apiece, with a deal value of Rs 551.08 crore. GQG owned 1.86% stake representing over 2.23 crore shares in the company in the last quarter.

Adani Power

Adani Power shares also saw significant interest, as 83.61 lakh shares were bought in three tranches at Rs 153.28 each, amounting to Rs 1,281.57 crore.

The Adani Group, with diversified interests across infrastructure, energy, and logistics, continues to attract institutional investors.

GQG Partners' cumulative purchases from Reliance Trust further cement its interest in the Indian market. The shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Green Energy experienced slight declines post-transaction, with Adani Enterprises closing at Rs 2,439, Adani Ports at Rs 1,491.20, and Adani Green Energy at Rs 1,077.20, according to NSE data. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 8:43 AM IST
